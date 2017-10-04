Garage Door Opener Market Analysis, Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast Analysis to 2022

Garage Door Opener Market analysis is provided for global market including development trends by regions, competitive analysis of Garage Door Opener market. A garage door opener is a motorized device that opens and closes garage doors. Most are controlled by switches on the garage wall, as well as by remote controls carried by the owner.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Garage Door Opener in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

“The global Garage Door Opener industry is characterized by several large international manufactures and many smaller regional and local manufactures. Therefore, market share concentration is low. The two largest operators account for about 31.02% of total industry revenue in 2015, most manufactures operate locally and provide services to a small segment of the population. Nonetheless, market share has increased over the past five years because a number of companies were acquired during the recession. Larger companies are looking to expand their footprint in nearby areas, where they can add value and turn once-struggling operations into profitable ventures. Key market players include Chamberlain Group, Overhead Door, SOMMER Group, LiftLogix, Teckentrup, Marantec, Skylink, H?rmann, CAME, and Dalian Seaside among others.”

According to the report, global revenue for Garage Door Opener market was valued at $ 1045 million in 2015, and is expected to generate revenue of $ 1219.12 million by end of 2021, growing at a CAGR of slightly above 2.49 % between 2016 and 2021. Garage Door Opener market by volume, which measures output worldwide, was expected to reach 8,574 K Units in 2016 with an increase of 5.70 % from its year-earlier level. North America Garage Door Openers market size was valued at around USD 467.86 million in 2015. Europe is expected to exceed USD 335.20 million by 2016, at a CAGR of over 2.33% from 2011 to 2016. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the third largest market for Garage Door Opener in 2016, with China expected to lead the market in terms of growth rate from 2011 to 2016. China Garage Door Opener market size was expected to reach US$ 82.61 million, with a CAGR of 9.73 % over the period 2011 to 2016.

Production plants, their capacities, global production and revenue are studied. By Product Type Analysis the Garage Door Opener Market is Segmented into: Belt Drive Openers ,Screw Drive Openers,Chain Drive Openers

“Chain Drive Openers and Belt Drive Openers covered over 85.18 % of the market share in 2016, and is projected to dominate the market over the estimated period. This sector is likely to rise at a CAGR of 5.04% from 2016 to 2021.”

“Worldwide, home garages was the largest consumer of Garage Door Opener, which is responsible for about 79.39 percent of Garage Door Opener consumption in 2016. The remaining 20.61 percent was consumed for Underground and Collective Garages.”

Major Regions covered in the Garage Door Opener Market report include: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

Further in the Garage Door Opener Market research report, following points market opportunities, market risk and market overview are included along with in-depth study of each point. Production of the Garage Door Opener is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. The sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Garage Door Opener market key players is also covered. Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the global Garage Door Opener Market. It also covers Garage Door Opener market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global regions. In continuation with sales, this section studies distributors, traders and dealers for the Garage Door Opener Market.

The next part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Apart from the mentioned information, growth rate of Garage Door Opener market in 2022 is also explained. Additionally, type wise and application wise consumption tables and figures of Garage Door Opener market are also given.