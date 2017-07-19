Gallium Arsenide Components Market 2017 Growth Factors Details by Emerging Trends, Capacity, Investment Analysis, Regional Overview and Future Estimations To 2021

Global Gallium Arsenide Components Market latest research report provides in-depth analysis of definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure forecast until 2021. The report also consists of development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status of Gallium Arsenide Components market. Report analysts forecast the global Gallium Arsenide Components to grow at a CAGR of 4.26% during the period 2017-2021.

Gallium Arsenide Components Market: Driving factors: – Rising adoption of smartphones and tablets

Gallium Arsenide Components Market: Challenges: – Availability of alternative devices

Gallium Arsenide Components Market: Trends: – Increasing collaborations among vendors

Gallium Arsenide Components Market Segment by Regions mainly contain Americas, APAC and EMEA with Leading Key vendors Skyworks Solutions, Qorvo, Broadcom, and many Other prominent vendors.

GaAs is increasingly used as a replacement for silicon because of its enhanced electronic properties. GaAs has high saturated electron velocity and electron mobility, which allow GaAs components to function efficiently at frequencies above 250 gigahertz (GHz). Due to the wider band gap, GaAs components are less sensitive to heat compared with silicon-based devices.

