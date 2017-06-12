Fumed Silica Market Research Report Details: Emerging Economies Responsible To Drive Future Demand Across the World

Fumed Silica Market analysis is provided for global market including development trends by regions, competitive analysis of the Fumed Silica market. This report focuses on the major Types and Applications along with key player’s present for Fumed Silica market worldwide. Fumed silica (CAS number 112945-52-5), also known as pyrogenic silica, is white, synthetic, amorphous silicon dioxide (SiO2) in powder form, made by flame hydrolysis of silicon compounds. Fumed silica is an ultra-fine, high-purity particle used as a reinforcing, thickening, abrasive, thixotropic, suspending or anti‐caking agent in a wide variety of products for the automotive, construction, microelectronics, and consumer products industries.

Leading Manufacturers of Fumed Silica Market:

Evonik

Cabot

Wacker

Tokuyama

Orisil

OCI Corporation

GBS

And many more.

Fumed Silica Market Split by Type: BET 100-160, BET 160-210, BET 210-300.

Applications of Fumed Silica Market: Silicone Rubber Applications, Adhesives and Sealants Applications, Polyester Applications, Paints Application, Inks Application, Others.

Regional Analysis of Fumed Silica Market:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America, Middle East and Africa.

