Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market in North America 2017: Industry Specifications, Latest Trends and Analysis Report

Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market in North America analysis is provided for global market including development trends by regions, competitive analysis of the North America Friction Stir Welding Equipment market. North America Friction Stir Welding Equipment Industry report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Friction stir welding (FSW) is a solid-state joining process that uses a non-consumable tool to join two facing workpieces without melting the workpiece material. Heat is generated by friction between the rotating tool and the workpiece material, which leads to a softened region near the FSW tool. While the tool is traversed along the joint line, it mechanically intermixes the two pieces of metal, and forges the hot and softened metal by the mechanical pressure, which is applied by the tool, much like joining clay, or dough. It is primarily used on wrought or extruded aluminium and particularly for structures which need very high weld strength. This North America Friction Stir Welding Equipment market report of 116 Pages speaks about the manufacturing process analysed thoroughly with respect four points Manufacturers, regional analysis, Segment by Type and Segment by Applications and the actual process of whole North America Friction Stir Welding Equipment industry.

Market Segment by Manufacturers includes ESAB, Beijing FSW, PaR Systems, Hitachi, General Tool Company, PTG, Nitto Seiki, BTI, Sooncable, Gatwick, ETA Technology. And many more. Market Segment by Type includes Desktop Equipment, Gantry Equipment, Others. Market Segment by Applications includes Aerospace, Automotive, Shipbuilding, Railways, Others.

Scope of the Report: This report focuses on the North America Friction Stir Welding Equipment in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Highlights of Global North America Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market Research Report: To show the North America Friction Stir Welding Equipment market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application. North America Friction Stir Welding Equipment market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022. Describe North America Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force. Analyse the top manufacturers of North America Friction Stir Welding Equipment Industry, with sales, revenue, and price. Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share of North America Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market. To show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of North America Friction Stir Welding Equipment Industry, for each region. Analyse the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions. Describe North America Friction Stir Welding Equipment Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.