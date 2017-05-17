French: Unknown PM Chosen by President Emmanuel Macron

French New President Mr. Emmanuel Macron has appointed unknown lawmaker to present as Prime Minister of the region. The unknown lawmakers named “Edouard Phillippe”. He is 46-year-old, making good on operation talents to repopulate French politics with the new faces. On Monday 15th May 2017, the announcement of Prime Minister was made by Emmanuel Macron’s general secretary at the presidential Elysee palace. Edouard Phillippe is a trained lawyer and he is an author of political thrillers. Phillippe part of the republican’s party that was critically beaten by Macron’s victory in the presidential campaign. Phillippe took power on Sunday. 39-year old Macron is the youngest President of France. France Prime Minister’s age supports the generational shift in the region’s corridors of power that Macron is preparing. Phillippe may also attract to Macron’s causes as the President works to piece together in parliament to pass his assured economic improvements.

Edouard Phillippe is closely related to the former Prime Minister, Alain Juppe. His reaction to Phillippe’s appointment was terrifically awesome. He stated the new prime minister as “a man of great talent” with “all the qualities to handle the difficult job”. During the Republicans party primary Phillippe assisted as Juppe’s campaign spokesman. Edouard Phillippe switched his support to the Francois Fillon for the French presidency when Juppe has beaten afterward the campaign when prosecutors started inspecting that Fillon’s family benefited illegally from cushy taxpayer-funded jobs. According to the New York Times report, Phillippe’s previous job was a director of the public affair for French nuclear group Areva as well as he worked as a lawyer with international law firm Debevoise and Plimpton LLP.

General secretary, Nicolas Bay said,” Macron’s government is becoming a synthesis of the worst of the right and the worst of the left”. On Monday 15th May 2017, Macron said that he will work with Merkel on a “road map” for the European and Eurozone.