Fly Ash Market: Fly Ash industry expected to grow in upcoming years over the forecast period 2021

The fly ash market is projected to reach USD 5.97 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2016 and 2021. This growth can be attributed to the growth in construction industry, increasing focus on infrastructure and road paving, problems related to dumping fly ash, promotion of fly ash by governments of various countries, and increasing focus on the use of environment-friendly products. Non-suitability of fly ash in cold weather concreting and decreasing share of thermal power in the energy mix are the restraints for the fly ash market.

Based on type, the Class F segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR”

The use of Class F fly ash is mostly in Portland cement where it is used in mass concrete and high strength mixes. It is also suitable for concreting in summer as it moderates heat gain during concrete curing. The growth in the consumption of cement and cementitious materials from the construction sectors across the globe has driven the demand for Class F fly ash.

The Asia-Pacific fly ash market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2021. The growing population in this region is placing a strain on the existing infrastructure and leading to the need for additional developments in the rail networks, residential buildings, and roadways. There is a significant need to invest in additional infrastructure to reduce the gap in the existing and the required infrastructure in the Asia-Pacific region. On a global level, the rising demand from the construction and infrastructure sectors will drive the fly ash market.

Based on application, the bricks & blocks segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR”

Fly ash is ideal for manufacturing bricks, mosaic tiles, and hollow blocks. As fly ash bricks are lower in weight and around equal in strength compared to clay bricks, their demand is rising. With greater emphasis on green construction and increasing awareness regarding the benefits of fly ash concrete among builders and contractors, the demand for fly ash concrete in bricks & blocks application is expected to rise in the future.