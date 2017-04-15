Flipkart, Amazon Battle Now Turns to The in House Brands

Intense campaign with Amazon, e-commerce Flipkart is going to enter into grocery segment. This will be the second try into the grocery segment for Bengaluru based organisation.

“The firm intends the scale the grocery operation over three-year period”, by Binny Bansal, Flipkart’s chief executive officer to Reuters. Flipkart will add more variety to its furniture inventory and hopes to ramp up the business in three to four months. App launched by Flipkart for delivering in house brands however getting weak response, so Flipkart locked the business for few months.

Amazon, competitor of Flipkart has launched its app for delivering in house brands. Amazon’s grocery app is available in four cities of India including Bengaluru and Mumbai. Amazon plans to invest millions into e-retail of product.

Grocery segment is divided into three particular model. One is Daily purchase where selling price is very low. Another one is Weekly Business Model, which is bit higher as compare to Daily purchase. And last one is Monthly Basket covered by 60-70 percentage of market.

Krishnamurthy, CEO at Flipkart, said company is looking at targets for enlarging capabilities. He said, “a lot of business acquired over the time were actually small”. Flipkart has made big procurements like Myntra and others too, is having trust to be in melee for achieving its smaller competitor Snapdeal.