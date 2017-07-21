Fan-out Wafer Level Packaging Market Globally Grow at a CAGR of 47.76% by Revenue during the Forecast Period 2017-2021

Industry experts forecast the global Fan-out Wafer Level Packaging market to grow at a CAGR of 47.76% during the period 2017-2021

Fan-out Wafer Level Packaging Market Report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Fan-out Wafer Level Packaging manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Fan-out Wafer Level Packaging Market.

FOWLP is a chip packaging technology that is used to package an IC, while the IC is still part of the wafer. The technology has a smaller form factor, thinner flip-chip packages, supports I/O density, and allows the use of wafer level packaging with improved semiconductor technology nodes and multi-die package. Wafer-level packages have advantages, in terms of cost and form, in comparison to substrate-based flip-chip packages. The WLP can assemble small to medium pin count ICs in the thinnest and smallest possible footprint at low cost. This is driving its market demand.

Fan-out Wafer Level Packaging Market Segmentation by Application:Analog and mixed IC, Wireless connectivity, Logic and memory IC, MEMS and sensors, CMOS image sensors

Top Companies of Fan-out Wafer Level Packaging Market:STATS ChipPAC, TSMC, Texas Instruments

Fan-out Wafer Level Packaging Market Driver: Growing application of semiconductor ICs in IoT.

Fan-out Wafer Level Packaging Market Challenge: Rapid technological changes in wafer processing.

Fan-out Wafer Level Packaging Market Trend: High adoption of semiconductor ICs in automobiles

Geographical Segmentation of Fan-out Wafer Level Packaging Market:America, sAPAC, EMEA

Major Key Points in Keyword market research report:

Market Size and Growth Rate by 2020.

Key Market Trends.

Drivers Which Drive This Market.

Challenges to Market Growth.

Key Vendors in This Market Space.

Market Opportunities and Threats Faced by The Key Vendors.

Strengths and Weaknesses of the Key Vendors.

