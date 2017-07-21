Facial Recognition Market Report 2017: Five Forces Analysis. Market Size And Forecast by Volume 2021

Global Facial Recognition Market Research Report 2017-2021, is structured with comprehensive market analysis and industry expert’s recommendations. Analysts Forecast Global Facial Recognition Market to Grow at 22.53% CAGR during the Period 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents in-depth research of the market by key vendor landscape, way of study, synthesis, and summary of data from various sources.

Description:

Facial recognition technology is used for the identification of an individual. Facial recognition system measures the overall facial features of a person, which includes the eyes, mouth, nose, and jaw edges. It is being used in high-security areas for control access. Facial recognition is largely used in the government, financial, transit, and aviation sectors to identify and authenticate individuals. Facial recognition systems are widely accepted as they are non-intrusive, and they can work from a distance of more than two feet.

Leading Key Vendors of Facial Recognition Market:

3M Cogent

Cognitec Systems

NEC

Safran

Other prominent vendors are:

ArcSoft

Aurora Computer Services

Aware

and more

For Sample PDF of Facial Recognition Market Report visit- http://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/request-sample/10456726

Highlights of Report:

Increasing instances of identity threats To Drive Facial Recognition Market For Increasing Market Share Rapidly.

High cost of deployment Is The Challenge To Face For Key Vendors of Facial Recognition Industry.

Integration of facial recognition in video surveillance Is Trending For Facial Recognition Market With Its Impact On Global Industry.

This research report spread over 76 Pages including table of contents provides key statistics on the market status of the Facial Recognition manufacturers as a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested. Facial Recognition Industry Report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Market for 2017-2021. Overall Market Regional analysis contain America, APAC and EMEA.

Major Exhibits mentioned in Facial Recognition market report:

Five forces analysis

Product offerings

Recent developments

Business revenue (% share)

Application (millions of units)

And continued

The report provides in depth research of the Facial Recognition industry including definitions, segmentation, applications, key players, market drivers and market challenges. The report then estimates 2017-2021 market development trends along with providing Facial Recognition market analysis for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status

In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Facial Recognition market before evaluating its feasibility. The Facial Recognition market report also presents the growth prospects and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major companies operating in the market.

Get Full Report at $ 3500 (Single User License) at http://www.marketreportsworld.com/purchase/10456726