It is difficult to classify color in complex outdoor environments. The reason behind that is the color of light is incessantly changing. The expertise in Melbourne exposed a modern mechanism for processing color information. The project led by an Australian Research Council also it was coordinated by Adrian Dyer. Adrian Dyer has been working as Associate Professor at RMIT. Mr. Adrian Dyer stated, “For a digital system like a camera or a robot the color of objects often changes. Currently, this problem is dealt with by assuming the world is, on average”. Mr. Dyer added, “This means it’s difficult to identify the true color of ripe fruit or mineral rich sands, limiting outdoor color imaging solutions by drones”.

The lead author Dr. Jair Garcia said, “Physics suggests the ocelli sensing of the color of light could allow a brain to discount the naturally colored illumination which would otherwise confuse color perception”. Dr. Jair added, “But for this to be true the information from the ocelli would have to be integrated with colors seen by the compound eyes”. Professor Andrew Greentree said, “It is rare that physics, biology, neuroanatomy, and ecology all fit together, but here we have it”. Mr. Dyer said, “We’re using bio-inspired solutions from nature to tackle key problems in visual perception. This discovery on color constancy can be implemented into imaging systems to enable accurate color interpretation”. “The strength of this study lies in the combination of modeling, behavioral analysis, and neuro-anatomy. It shows how modern, interdisciplinary neuroscience can point to an elegant solution to classical problems in vision”, Rosa said.