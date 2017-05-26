Expected Growth In Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market from 2017-2022 to Guide : Trends, Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application

The global market for Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) is expected to reach about 7116 million USD to 2022 from 5860.48 million USD in 2016, registering a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.31% during the analysis period, 2017-2022.

The report Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market Research highlights key dynamics of Global Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Industry sector. The potential of the Industry has been investigated along with the key challenges. The current Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market scenario and future prospects of the sector has also been studied.

Short Deatail About Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market Report :Reinforced thermoplastic pipes (RTP) is a generic term referring to a reliable high strength synthetic fibre (such as glass, aramid or carbon), which is a kind of high-pressure plastic compound pipe consisting of three layers. The outer layer can be white (on the ground against ultraviolet ray) or black (under the ground) based on needs; the intermediate layer is the reinforced tape compounded by the reinforced material, which may be polyester fiber or aramid fiber and so on.

Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Technip

GE Oil & Gas(Wellstream)

National Oilwell Varco(NKT Flexibles)

Shawcor(Flexpipe Systems)

Airborne Oil & Gas

Wienerberger(Pipelife)

Cosmoplast and many more

Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market Segment by Type, covers

Non-metallic RTP

Metallic RTP

Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Oil flow lines

Gas distribution networks

Water injection lines

Other

Scope of the Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market Report:

Key questions answered in the Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market report:

What will the market growth rate of Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) market in 2022?

What are the key factors driving the Global Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market?

Who are the key vendors in Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market space?

What are the Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types, application and regions of Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market?