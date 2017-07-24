Expected Growth In Kojic Acid Market from 2017-2022 to Guide : Trends, Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application

The report Kojic Acid Market Research highlights key dynamics of Global Kojic Acid Industry sector. The potential of the Industry has been investigated along with the key challenges. The current Kojic Acid Market scenario and future prospects of the sector has also been studied.

Short Detail About Kojic Acid Market Report : Kojic acid with the chemical name 5-hydroxy-2-hydroxymethyl-4-pyrone is produced by several species of fungi, especially Aspergillus oryzae, which has the Japanese common name koji. It is a by-product in the fermentation process of malting rice, for use in the manufacturing of sake, the Japanese rice wine. 13C-Labeling studies have revealed at least two pathways to kojic acid. In the usual route, dehydratase enzymes convert glucose to kojic acid. Pentoses are also viable precursors in which case dihydroxyacetone is invoked as an intermediate.

Kojic Acid Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Sansho Seiyaku

Xi’an Hao-xuan Bio-tech Co

Hubei Artec Biotechnology Co

Syder

Sichuan Huamai Technology

Chengdu Jinkai

Hubei Xiangxi Chemical

Triveni Interchemand many more

Kojic Acid Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers : North America (USA, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Kojic Acid Market Segment by Type, covers :

Normal

Ultra-high Pure

Kojic Acid Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into :

Cosmetics

Food Additive

Medicine Material

Others

