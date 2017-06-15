Europe Vitamin and Mineral Supplement Market 2017: Growth by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast Analysis to 2022

Europe Vitamin & Mineral Supplement Market Latest Research Report provides in-depth analysis of definitions, classifications, applications and Europe Vitamin and Mineral Supplement Market chain structure forecast until 2022. The Report also consists of development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status of Europe Vitamin & Mineral Supplement Market.

Europe Vitamin & Mineral Supplement Market: Type wise segment: –

Multivitamin

Single Vitamin

Multi Mineral

Single Mineral

Europe Vitamin & Mineral Supplement Market: Applications wise segment: –

Men

Women

Children

Others

Water-soluble vitamins. These vitamins pass in and out of the body easily. Most do not build up in the body’s cells. Water-soluble vitamins include vitamin C and the B vitamins: thiamine, riboflavin, niacin, pantothenic acid, B6, biotin, folic acid, and B12.Fat-soluble vitamins. These vitamins are stored in the body’s cells and do not pass out of the body as easily as water-soluble vitamins do. Fat-soluble vitamins include vitamins A, D, E, and K. Minerals. These include calcium, copper, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, selenium, and zinc

Europe Vitamin and Mineral Supplement Market Segment by Regions mainly contain United States, Canada and Mexico.

Top Manufacturers of Europe Vitamin and Mineral Supplement Market are:

General Nutrition Centers, Inc.

AMWAY

Puritan’s Pride

Pharmavite

Jamieson

Webber Naturals

Pfizer Inc.

Daiichi Sankyo

And more…

