Europe Top 100 Manufacturers of IVD Reagents, Instruments & Accessories Market: Top Company, Industry Trends by Key Players, Manufacturing Process, Cost and Revenue 2021

Note: Most people will be aware of some of the Major Manufacturers of IVD reagents, instruments, and accessories in Europe such as A. Menarini Diagnostics S.r.l., Diagnostica Stago S.A.S. and Erba Diagnostics Mannheim GmbH

but this major new report looks at all 100 of the top companies – companies like –

Trinity Biotech Plc – Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Bray, Ireland, Trinity Biotech develops, acquires, manufactures and markets diagnostic systems, including both reagents and instrumentation, for the point-of-care and clinical laboratory segments of the diagnostic market. The Company’s 400 products are used to detect infectious diseases and to quantify the level of Haemoglobin A1c and other chemistry parameters in serum, plasma and whole blood. Trinity Biotech sells direct in the United States, Germany, France and the United Kingdom and through a network of international distributors and strategic partners in over 75 countries worldwide. The Company is quoted on the NASDAQ exchange and had total revenues of $100.2m in 2015. Trinity Biotech employs in excess of 570 people worldwide and is led by Ronan O’Caoimh, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Some Important Factors of IVD Reagents, Instruments & Accessories in Europe

Headquartered in Barcelona, Spain, WerfenLife is one of the top 10 IVD companies worldwide.

With 1,400 employees, Randox Laboratories is the largest diagnostic company in the United Kingdom.

United Kingdom based medical diagnostics group, Abingdon Health, launched Seralite®-FLC in 2016, the world’s first rapid diagnostic device in multiple myeloma.

Over 30,000 clinical chemistry and haematology analysers from Diatron Medical Instruments are in laboratory use.

Diaxonhit is involved in the development and marketing of diagnostic tests in the fields of transplantation, infectious diseases and oncology and is the French leader in HLA tests.

Revenues at bioMérieux reached €1,965 million in 2015.

Marcel van Kasteel is CEO at Philips Handheld Diagnostics.

Profile information for each company in ‘The Top 100 Manufacturers Of IVD Reagents, Instruments & Accessories In Europe’ includes:

Company Contact Information – Address, Telephone and Fax Numbers, Email and Website Addresses

Key Company Decision Makers – From CEO and Main Board, to Key Senior Managers

Specialised fields such as Company Description, Ownership, Products, Clinical Specialties/Diseases, Testing Systems, Revenue, Year Established and Number of Employees.

