Europe Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market 2016: Regional Outlook, Analysis, Size, Share, Forecast – 2021.

Europe Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market: Type wise segment: –

Fully Processed

Semi-processed

Europe Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market: Applications wise segment: –

Power Generation

AC Motor

Household Appliances

Others

Electrical steels are distinguished by their excellent electro-magnetic properties. There are two major types of fully processed electrical steels: grain-oriented (GO) and non-oriented (NO). Non-oriented electrical steel features homogeneous magnetic properties in all directions. They are widely used as iron core materials in rotating machines ranging from large power generators to tiny precision electric motors. They are also used in the iron core of small power transformers.

Europe Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Segment:

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Italy

Top Manufacturers of Europe Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market are:

Baowu

ArcelorMittal

TISCO

JFE Steel

Shougang Group

NSSMC

NLMK

Ansteel

AK Steel

Thyssen Krupp

And more…

