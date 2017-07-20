Europe Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Market 2017: Overview, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Opportunities to 2021

Europe Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Market Latest Research Report provides in-depth analysis of definitions, classifications, applications and Europe Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Market chain structure forecast until 2022. The Report also consists of development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status of Europe Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Market.

Europe Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Market: Type wise segment: –

Sandwich ELISA

Indirect ELISA

Competitive ELISA

Others

Europe Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Market: Applications wise segment: –

Immunology

Inflammation

Infectious Diseases

Cancer

Protein Quantitation

Others

Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), also known as an enzyme immunoassay (EIA), is a biochemical technique used mainly in immunology to detect the presence of an antibody or an antigen in a sample. The ELISA has been used as a diagnostic tool in medicine and plant pathology, as well as a quality-control check in various industries,such as ELISA application in food industry.

Europe Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Market Segment by Regions:

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Italy

Top Manufacturers of Europe Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Market are:

R&D Systems

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

BD Biosciences

ZEUS Scientific

Bio-Rad Laboratories

ALPCO

Enzo Life Sciences

And more…

