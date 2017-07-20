Europe Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Market 2017: Overview, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Opportunities to 2021

Europe Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Market Latest Research Report provides in-depth analysis of definitions, classifications, applications and Europe Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Market chain structure forecast until 2022. The Report also consists of development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status of Europe Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Market.
Europe Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Market: Type wise segment: –
- Sandwich ELISA
- Indirect ELISA
- Competitive ELISA
- Others
Europe Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Market: Applications wise segment: –
- Immunology
- Inflammation
- Infectious Diseases
- Cancer
- Protein Quantitation
- Others
Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), also known as an enzyme immunoassay (EIA), is a biochemical technique used mainly in immunology to detect the presence of an antibody or an antigen in a sample. The ELISA has been used as a diagnostic tool in medicine and plant pathology, as well as a quality-control check in various industries,such as ELISA application in food industry.
Europe Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Market Segment by Regions:
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Italy
Top Manufacturers of Europe Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Market are:
- R&D Systems
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
- BD Biosciences
- ZEUS Scientific
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- ALPCO
- Enzo Life Sciences
And more…
