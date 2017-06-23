Europe Electric Propulsion System Market – Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis 2017–2021

Europe Electric Propulsion System Market Latest Research Report provides in-depth analysis of definitions, classifications, applications and Europe Electric Propulsion System Market chain structure forecast until 2022. The Report also consists of development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status of Europe Electric Propulsion System Market.
Europe Electric Propulsion System Market: Type wise segment: –
- Gridded Ion Engine (GIE)
- Hall Effect Thruster (HET)
- High Efficiency Multistage Plasma Thruster (HEMPT)
- Pulsed Plasma Thruster (PPT)
- Other
Europe Electric Propulsion System Market: Applications wise segment: –
- Nano Satellite
- Microsatellite
Electric Propulsion (EP) is a class of space propulsion which makes use of electrical power to accelerate a propellant by different possible electrical and/or magnetic means. An electrically powered spacecraft propulsion system uses electrical energy to change the velocity of a spacecraft. Most of these kinds of spacecraft propulsion systems work by electrically expelling propellant at high speed.
Europe Electric Propulsion System Market Segment by Countries, covering
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Italy
Top Manufacturers of Europe Electric Propulsion System Market are:
- Aerospace Corporation
- SITAEL
- Bellatrix Aerospace
- Busek Co. Inc.
- Accion Systems Inc.
