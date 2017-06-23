Europe Collaborative Robots Market Outlook 2017: Top Companies, Trends and Growth Factors Details for Business Development

Europe Collaborative Robots Market Latest Research Report provides in-depth analysis of definitions, classifications, applications and Europe Collaborative Robots Market chain structure forecast until 2022. The Report also consists of development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status of Europe Collaborative Robots Market.

Europe Collaborative Robots Market: Type wise segment: –

Upto 5kg

5~10 kg

Above 10kg

Europe Collaborative Robots Market: Applications wise segment: –

Automotive

Electronics

Metal and Machining

Plastic and Polymers

Food and Beverages

Others

Collaborative robot (Cobots) is a robot intended to physically interact with humans in a shared workspace. In addition, a collaborative robot is less bulky and much easier to operate than other equipment when loads between 50 and 100 kilos must be handled. This is in contrast with other robots, designed to operate autonomously or with limited guidance, which is what most industrial robots were up until the decade of the 2010s.

Europe Collaborative Robots Market Segment by Regions mainly contain United States, Canada and Mexico.

Top Manufacturers of Europe Collaborative Robots Market are:

Universal Robots

Rethink Robotics

ABB

Fanuc

KUKA

Kawasaki

