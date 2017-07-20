Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Market by Applications, Economic Effects, Industry Chain Structure Forecast 2021

Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Market Research Report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the Top vendors present worldwide.

Industry Experts Forecast Global Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Market to Grow at 10.11% CAGR during the Period 2017-2021

Enterprise manufacturing intelligence (EMI) is defined as a software that brings an organization’s real-time manufacturing-related data together and performs functions such as aggregating, contextualizing, analyzing, visualizing, and propagating the data to form a visual summary.

Top Vendors of Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Market Worldwide:ABB, Aegis Limited, Oracle, Parsec Automation,SAP

Other prominent Vendors:Rockwell Automation, Invensys (Schneider Electric), Epicor Software Corporation, GE, QiSOFT

Drivers of Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Market: Need for enhanced decision-making systems

Challenges of Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Market: Lack of skilled workforce

Trend of Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Market: Growing demand for integrated solutions on a unified platform

Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Market: Regional Analysis

America

APAC

EMEA

The report provides a basic overview of the Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence industry including definitions, segmentation, applications, key vendors, market drivers and market challenges.

Major Key Points in Metal Machining Scrap Equipment market research report:

Market Size and Growth Rate by 2021.

Key Market Trends.

Drivers Which Drive This Market.

Challenges to Market Growth.

Key Vendors in This Market Space.

Market Opportunities and Threats Faced by The Key Vendors.

Strengths and Weaknesses of the Key Vendors.

List of Major Exhibits available in Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence market report:

Exhibit 01: Global EMI market Segmentation by end-user

Exhibit 02: Global EMI market 2016-2021 ($ millions)

Exhibit 03: Five forces analysis

Exhibit 04: Global EMI market by end-user 2016-2021 (%)

Exhibit 05: Global EMI market by discrete industries 2016-2021 ($ millions)

Exhibit 06: Major automotive investments across the globe

Exhibit 07: List of few investments in power plant projects in APAC

And continued….

No. of Pages: 70

