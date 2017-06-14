Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market – Global Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis 2017–2021

Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Latest Research Report provides in-depth analysis of definitions, classifications, applications and Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market chain structure forecast until 2022. The Report also consists of development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status of Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market.

Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market: Type wise segment: –

Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) Displays

E papers Displays

Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market: Applications wise segment: –

Grocery/Supermarket

Drug Stores

Specialty Stores

Others

Electronic Shelf Label, also known by the acronym ESL . It is the latest solution for inventory and price management in the retail sector, based on the use of advanced IT technology. ESL replaces conventional paper price tags attached to the shelves of supermarkets and department stores with, for example, LCDs and electronic paper (E-paper) that show information on product price, sales promotions, etc.

Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Segment by Regions mainly contain United States, Canada and Mexico.

Top Manufacturers of Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market are:

SES(imagotag)

Pricer

Displaydata

E Ink

Opticon Sensors Europe B.V

DIGI

Altierre

Hanshow Technology

And more…

