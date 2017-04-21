Electrical Discharge Machine Market: Top Manufacturing Challenges, Strategic trends and Key Factors Restraining Growth Forecast 2022

The global Electrical Discharge Machine market will grow steadily during the next four years and in terms of area will post a CAGR of more than 8% by 2021. Electrical Discharge Machine market research analysis identifies the increase in keyword activities as one of the primary growth factors for this market.

The increasing production rate of light vehicles will drive the growth prospects for the global electrical discharge machine market until the end of 2021

Competitive landscape and key vendors

The market has the presence of different distribution channels such as wholesalers, distributors, retailers, and dealers and appears to be highly fragmented. The competition among the market manufacturing companies is intense and vendors usually compete on the basis of parameters such as product portfolio, differentiation, and pricing.

The leading vendors in the market are –

GF Machining solution

Makino Milling Machine Co. Ltd

Mitsubishi Electric

The other prominent vendors in the market are:

AA EDM

Absolute Machine Tools

Alta Enterprises

AME

ANSTAR

Beaumont Machine

Belmont Equipment & Technologies

Chevalier Machinery

Others

One of the major factors responsible for the market’s growth in the region is the growth witnessed in the automotive market in APAC due to the increasing demand from various countries such as India, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam

Key questions answered in the report include

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2021?

What are the key factors driving the global Electrical Discharge Machine market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Electrical Discharge Machine market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Electrical Discharge Machine market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Electrical Discharge Machine market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of APAC, Europe, North America, and ROW.

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Electrical Discharge Machine market?

Some TOC of Global Electrical Discharge Machine Market 2017-2021

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

Market overview

Vendor offerings

PART 03: Market research methodology

Research methodology

Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by application

Global Electrical Discharge Machine market by types of material

Global plastic Electrical Discharge Machine market

Global paper Electrical Discharge Machine market

Global Electrical Discharge Machine market by other materials

PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user

Global Electrical Discharge Machine market by end-users in 2016

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

Global Electrical Discharge Machine by geography 2016 and 2021

Electrical Discharge Machine market in APAC

Electrical Discharge Machine market in North America

Electrical Discharge Machine market in Europe

Electrical Discharge Machine market in ROW

PART 09: Market drivers

Demand from healthcare industry

Increasing construction activities driving demand for Electrical Discharge Machine

Wide range of applications

PART 10: Market challenges

Volatile cost of raw materials

Adherence to stringent regulations

Dependence on the growth of other industries

PART 11: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 12: Market trends

Growing preference for sustainable Electrical Discharge Machine

Thrust for innovative high-resistance tapes

Rise in use of silicone-based Electrical Discharge Machine

PART 13: Vendor landscape