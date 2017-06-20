Electric Vehicle Service Equipment Market: Business Opportunities, Current Trends, Market Forecast & Global Industry Analysis by 2022

Electric Vehicle Service Equipment Market analysis is provided for global market including development trends by regions, competitive analysis of electric vehicle service equipment market. Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) is the equipment that which charges for the electric vehicles; it mainly includes the pile, cable, electrical module and metering module.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
- Chargepoint
- ABB
- Eaton
- Leviton
- Blink
- Schneider and many others
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Electric Vehicle Service Equipment in Global market, especially in North America, Electric Vehicle Service Equipment Market in Europe and Asia-Pacific, Electric Vehicle Service Equipment Market in Latin America, Electric Vehicle Service Equipment Market in Middle and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
- North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
- Latin America, Middle and Africa
Market Segment by Type, covers
- Level 1
- Level 2
- Level 3
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
- Home
- Public Parking
- Shopping Mall
- Office Parking
- Hotels
- Other
