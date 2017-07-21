Electric Power Transmission Equipment Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2017–2022

Electric Power Transmission Equipment Market analysis is provided for global market including development trends by regions, competitive analysis of electric power transmission equipment market. Transmission of electric power is transfer of bulk electrical energy to substations from power generating plants. Electrical transmission is distinct from electrical distribution, in terms of carrying large quantities of high voltage power over large distances; thus there are differences in the equipment used for each. In this report, products demanded are transformers and switchgear and many other products.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

ABB

Siemens

Schneider Electric

Hitachi

Alstom

Crompton Greaves and many others

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Electric Power Transmission Equipment in Global market, especially in North America, Electric Power Transmission Equipment Market in Europe and Asia-Pacific, Electric Power Transmission Equipment Market in Latin America, Electric Power Transmission Equipment Market in Middle and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

Latin America, Middle and Africa

Market Segment by Type, covers

Transformers

Switchgear

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Electric Utilities

Others

