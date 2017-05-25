E-prescribing Market Research Report Details: Emerging Economies Responsible To Drive Future Demand Across the World

E-prescribing Market Report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors. E-prescribing Industry Report of 190 Pages covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the E-prescribing Market for 2017-2021. The research was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the E-prescribing industry.

Leading Key Players of E-prescribing Market:

The market is consolidated at the top with the top five companies accounting for more than half of the global market. The major players in the e-prescribing market include Epic Systems Corporation (U.S.), Cerner Corporation (U.S.), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), Quality Systems, Inc. (U.S.), athenahealth, Inc. (U.S.), Medical Information Technology, Inc. (U.S.), and RelayHealth Corporation (U.S.). Some of the other leading players in this market include Henry Schein, Inc. (U.S.), Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (U.S.), DrFirst, Inc. (U.S.), Surescripts-RxHub, LLC (U.S.), Change Healthcare Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Practice Fusion, Inc. (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.S.), and eClinicalworks (U.S.).

Regional Analysis of E-prescribing Market:

North America is the largest market for e-prescribing, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. However, Asia-Pacific possesses lucrative growth potential for the e-prescribing market during the forecast period. The high growth of this region can be attributed to the healthcare organizations in the Asia-Pacific region that are actively moving towards digitization with a focus on streamlining their entire workflow and ensuring patient safety. The hospitals in Japan are widely adopting best practices such as healthcare information exchange, e-prescribing, and electronic health record systems to provide quality care to patients.

This report also provides market information across major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. These regions are further segmented at a country level.

The global e-prescribing market is projected to reach USD 1,403.2 million by 2021 at a CAGR of 20.8% during the forecast period of 2016 to 2021. Factors such as the government initiatives and incentive programs, rising focus on the reduction of fraud and abuse of controlled substances, focus on reducing medical errors, and the need to curtail escalating healthcare costs are driving the market. Several major players rely on signing contracts for agreements, collaborations, and partnerships to achieve growth in the market. In addition, market players are focusing on acquiring local market players to expand their portfolios and enhance their distribution channels in emerging markets.

The market is segmented based on product, delivery mode, end user, and region. Based on product, the e-prescribing market is segmented into e-prescribing solutions (integrated solutions and standalone solutions) and e-prescribing services (support & maintenance services, implementation services, e-prescribing network services, and training & education services). Based on delivery mode, the e-prescribing market is segmented into web & cloud-based and on-premise solutions. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, office-based physicians, and pharmaceuticals.

In a Nutshell, E-prescribing Market analysis is provided for global market including development trends by regions, competitive analysis of the E-prescribing market. E-prescribing Industry report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players.

