Dunaliella Market Analysis, Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast Analysis to 2022

Dunaliella Market analysis is provided for united states market including development trends by regions, competitive analysis of Dunaliella market. Dunaliella is a genus of the algae family Dunaliellaceae. It is widely distributed in natural habitat ranging from ocean and lakes of saturated brine. Dunaliella is unicellular bi-flagellate, naked, green-alga with ovoid in shape, without cell wall, 4-10 μm wide and 6-15 μm long. It is the plant containing the highest amount of carotenoids, including alpha-carotene, beta-carotene, zeaxanthin, lutein, cryptoxanthin and lycopene, and abundant unsaturated fatty acid, especially linolenic acid.

Top Manufacturers covered in Dunaliella Market reports are: NutriMed Group, Evolutionary Health, Gong BIH, Plankton Australia Pty Ltd, Nutra-Kol, Parry bio.

Production plants, their capacities, united states production and revenue are studied. By Product Type Analysis the Dunaliella Market is Segmented into: Dunaliella Salina, Dunaliella Bardawil, Other Source. By Applications Analysis Dunaliella Market is Segmented into: Human health dietary supplements, Functional and superfood blends, Nutrient-rich animal feed, Cosmetics, Pigments and Dyes.

Major Regions covered in the Dunaliella Market report include: California, Texas, New York, Florida, Illinois.

