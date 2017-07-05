Drug Eluting Balloons (DEBs) Market Market Segmentation by Application, Market landscape, Market size and forecast by 2021

Global Drug Eluting Balloons (DEBs) Market New Research Report 2017-2021, is structured with comprehensive market analysis and industry expert’s recommendations. Analysts Forecast Global Drug Eluting Balloons (DEBs) Market to Grow at 27.14% CAGR during the Period 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents in-depth research of the market by key vendor landscape, way of study, synthesis, and summary of data from various sources.

A DEB, also known as a drug-coated balloon (DCB), is an advanced technology used in the treatment of coronary and peripheral arterial diseases. These diseases cause narrowing of arteries leading to blockages. A DEB is used along with paclitaxel, an anti-proliferative drug, which helps in removing plaque from the walls of arteries and widening them. DEBs are primarily used in the treatment of two types of diseases: Peripheral arterial diseases (PADs), and Coronary arterial diseases (CADs).

Leading Key Vendors of Drug Eluting Balloons (DEBs) Market: B. Braun Melsungen,• Cook Medical,• C.R. Bard,• Eurocor,• Medtronic and Other prominent vendors are: Aachen Resonance,• Acrostak,• Cardionovum,• Spectranetics and many more

Growing demand for cath labs Drives Drug Eluting Balloons (DEBs) Market in the globally.

Stringent regulatory process is the Challenge to face for Drug Eluting Balloons (DEBs) Market with its impact on global industry.

Favorable reimbursement policies is Trending for Drug Eluting Balloons (DEBs) Market.

