Digital Oilfield Market Will Be Predominant Choice of Major Stakeholders Worldwide By 2021

Digital Oilfield Market Research Report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Digital Oilfield Industry for 2017-2021. Digital Oilfield Market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years and discussion of the key vendors effective in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of Digital Oilfield globally.

The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors. The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry.

Following Companies Are Key Players of the Digital Oilfield Market:

Baker Hughes

Halliburton

Honeywell International

Schlumberger

Weatherford International

Other Prominent Vendors of Digital Oilfield Market Are:

ABB

Accenture

China National Petroleum Corporation

eLynx Technologies

Research Expert’s commented on the report:

“One trend in the market is the growth of unconventional resources. The growing demand from India, China, and the countries in the Middle East are pushing the oil and gas industry to explore the various unconventional forms of energy such as shale gas. According to the World Energy Outlook of the International Energy Agency (IEA), the demand for energy may rise by more than a third by 2035 owing to a 60% growth in standards of living in India, China, and the Middle Eastern countries. The IEA predicted that the US will likely overtake Russia and Saudi Arabia by 2017 and aims at becoming a net explorer of oil by 2030.”

According to the report, one driver in the market is the migration of drilling into unconventional areas. One of the most striking outcomes of the current generation of oil and gas exploration is the reaffirmation of the fact that the era of easy oil is coming to an end. This has resulted not only in inflated costs of hydrocarbon acquisition but also displaced the operations geographically. Much of the past century reported drilling operations at established locations in the world. The major hydrocarbon-rich regions around the globe were identified in the early 20th century, and most operations were based out of these areas for the next century or so. However, things have started to change significantly now, and the E&P companies have started to look at unconventional avenues for exploration.

Report also presents Geographical Segmentation analysis of Digital Oilfield Market of Americas, APAC, EMEA region.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is the cyber security concerns. Cyber-attacks are one of the main concerns in the global oil and gas industry. The growing adoption of smart oilfield technologies has made oil and gas companies dependent on data generation and analysis to sustain their production. With advances in technology, the risks associated with cyber thefts have also increased.

Key questions answered in Digital Oilfield market report:

What will the Digital Oilfield market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving Digital Oilfield market?

What are the challenges to Digital Oilfield market growth?

Who are the key vendors in Digital Oilfield market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

