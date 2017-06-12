Diamond Bur Market with Geographic Segmentation, Statistical Forecast and Competitive Analysis Report to 2021

Diamond Bur Market Research highlights key dynamics of Global Diamond Bur Industry sector. The potential of the Industry has been investigated along with the key challenges. The current Diamond Bur Market scenario and future prospects of the sector has also been studied.

Diamond burs are used for precise drilling and finishing and for grinding where material removal is not a concern. Diamond burs produce cleaner cuts and a higher polish than carbide burs. When choosing a diamond bur, consider its grit.

Diamond Bur Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Dentsply

Horico

Komet Dental

Kerr Dental

NTI

Mani

Johnson Promident

Microcopyand many more

Diamond Bur Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America, Middle East and Africa

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Diamond Burin Global market, especially in Global, Europe and Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Diamond Bur Market Segment by Type, covers

Single-Use

Multi-Use

Diamond Bur Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

High-speed air driven hand pieces

Slow bending hand pieces

Slow straight hand pieces

