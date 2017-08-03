DevOps Platform Market Report Aims To Outline and Forecast , Organization Sizes, Top Vendors, Industry Research and End User Analysis By 2022

The report DevOps Platform Market Research highlights key dynamics of Global DevOps Platform Industry sector. The potential of the Industry has been investigated along with the key challenges. The current DevOps Platform Market scenario and future prospects of the sector has also been studied.

Short Detail About DevOps Platform Market Report :”DevOps is an approach to software development that enables better collaboration between the development and the operations teams. Basically, it is a methodology that aims to bridge the gap between developers and operations during software development to facilitate a more productive and efficient workflow. Ultimately, it enables continuous delivery to benefit the company at large.

DevOps Platform Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Puppet Labs

Chef

Docker Inc.

Red Hat (Ansible)

Atlassian

Saltstack

CA Technologies

Rackspaceand many more

DevOps Platform Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers : North America (USA, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

DevOps Platform Market Segment by Type, covers :

DevOps Ready

DevOps Enabled

DevOps Capable

DevOps Platform Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into :

IT

BFSI

Retail

Telecom

Education

Others

Scope of the DevOps Platform Market Report: This report focuses on the DevOps Platform in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

