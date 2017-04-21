Current Transformer Market Outlook 2017: Growth Factors Details, Trends, Comprehensive Research Including Top Companies

The global Current Transformer market will grow steadily during the next four years and in terms of area will post a CAGR of more than 7.81% by 2021. Current Transformer market research analysis identifies the increase in keyword activities as one of the primary growth factors for this market.

The modernization of existing transformers will drive the growth prospects for the current transformer market until the end of 2021

Competitive landscape and key vendors:

The keyword market has the presence of different distribution channels such as wholesalers, distributors, retailers, and dealers and appears to be highly fragmented. The competition among the keyword market manufacturing companies is intense and vendors usually compete on the basis of parameters such as product portfolio, differentiation, and pricing.

The leading vendors in the market are –

ABB

CG

General Electric

Instrument Transformers

Schneider Electric

The other prominent vendors in the market are

Amran

ARTECHE

CHINA XD GROUP

Continental Control Systems

CGS Instrument Transformers

Huayi Electric Apparatus Group

Hammond Manufacturing

Others

One of the major factors responsible for the growing preference for auxiliary transformers includes its ability to enable high ratio transformers to produce low current.

Key questions answered in the report include

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2021?

What are the key factors driving the global Current Transformer market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Current Transformer market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Current Transformer market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Current Transformer market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of APAC, Europe, North America, and ROW.

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Current Transformer market?

Some TOC of Global Current Transformer Market 2017-2021

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

Market overview

Vendor offerings

PART 03: Market research methodology

Research methodology

Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by application

Global Current Transformer market by types of material

Global plastic Current Transformer market

Global paper Current Transformer market

Global Current Transformer market by other materials

PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user

Global Current Transformer market by end-users in 2016

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

Global Current Transformer by geography 2016 and 2021

Current Transformer market in APAC

Current Transformer market in North America

Current Transformer market in Europe

Current Transformer market in ROW

PART 09: Market drivers

Demand from healthcare industry

Increasing construction activities driving demand for Current Transformer

Wide range of applications

PART 10: Market challenges

Volatile cost of raw materials

Adherence to stringent regulations

Dependence on the growth of other industries

PART 11: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 12: Market trends

Growing preference for sustainable Current Transformer

Thrust for innovative high-resistance tapes

Rise in use of silicone-based Current Transformer

PART 13: Vendor landscape