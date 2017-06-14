Coupled Inductor Market Report – Market Size, Professional Survey, Status, Share and Forecast 2017-2022

Coupled Inductor Market Latest Research Report provides in-depth analysis of definitions, classifications, applications and Coupled Inductor Market chain structure forecast until 2022. The Report also consists of development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status of Coupled Inductor Market.

Coupled Inductor Market: Type wise segment: –

Multilayer Type

Wire-winding Type

Thin-film Type

Others

Coupled Inductor Market: Applications wise segment: –

Industrial

Automotive

Telecommunications

Others

Inductance element can produce collectively effects known as the inductive element, often referred to as direct inductors. Two inductors or coils that are linked by electromagnetic induction are said to be coupled inductors. When an alternating current flows through one coil, the coil sets up a magnetic field which is coupled to the second coil and induces a voltage in that coil. The phenomenon of one inductor inducing a voltage in another inductor is known as mutual inductance. Coupled coils can be used as a basic model for transformers, an important part of power distribution systems and electronic circuits. Transformers are used for changing alternating voltages, currents, and impedances, and to isolate one part of a circuit from another.

Coupled Inductor Market Segment by Regions mainly contain United States, Canada and Mexico.

Top Manufacturers of Coupled Inductor Market are:

TDK CORPORATION

Cooper Industries

DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.

Wurth Elektronik Group

MURATA MANUFACTURING CO. LTD

AVX CORPORATION

Ice Components, Inc.

Pulse Electronics Corporation.

TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD.

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY

