Copper Stranded Wire Market Report 2017 Overview, Size, Technology and Will Generate New Growth Opportunities by 2021

Prysmian Group

Nexans

General Cable

SUMITOMO ELECTRIC

Southwire

SKB Group

FESE

Superior Essex

Copper wire is extensively used for electrical wiring in homes, commercial areas, buildings, and industries. Stranded copper wire, used extensively in the electrical applications is composed of numerous small wires bundled together to form a larger conductor. Stranded wire is composed of a number of small wires bundled or wrapped together to form a larger conductor. Stranded wire is more flexible than solid wire of the same total cross-sectional area. Stranded wire tends to be a better conductor than solid wire because the individual wires collectively comprise a greater surface area. Stranded wire is used when higher resistance to metal fatigue is required.

Copper Stranded Wire Market: Type wise segment: –

Solid copper stranded wire

Soft copper stranded wire

Copper Stranded Wire Market: Applications wise segment: –

Energy

Telecommunication

Transportation

Others

