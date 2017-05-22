Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market 2017 Research Report: Latest Review, Current Trends and Forecast 2022

The Global Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market to GROW at a CAGR of 6.44% during the period 2017-2021.

Commercial aircraft lease is a legal arrangement used by airlines and other aircraft operators or leasing companies for reducing the financial burden of the airlines while procuring new aircraft. As aircraft are flexible in deployment and their supply is limited, leasing them via short, medium, or long term operating lease contracts allows airlines to maintain steady and stable cash flows.

Key Vendors of Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market:

AerCap

BBAM

CIT Commercial Air

GECAS

SMBC Aviation Capital

And many more…

Regions of Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market Report provides segmentation by Market Driver (Market dominance of Irish and Chinese lessors, Growth in LCC traffic, Aircraft leasing: An aid to airline operation), Market Challenge (Declining crude oil price, Asset recovery risk associated with airline bankruptcy, Fluctuations in cost of borrowing aircraft and interest rates) and analysis of the Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market Trends are (Emphasis on value creation options for active asset management, VAT exemption associated factors to influence aircraft leasing, Emergence of an oligopoly of aircraft OEMs in the leasing market)

