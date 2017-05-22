Civil Aerospace Simulation and Training Market 2017 Report – Market Size, Professional Survey, Status, Share and Forecast 2017-2022

The Global Civil Aerospace Simulation and Training Market to GROW at a CAGR of 4.51% during the period 2017-2021.

A civil Flight Simulator Recreates the aircraft flight environment and various aspects of flight artificially for pilot training purposes on civil and military aircraft. There are two types of training: initial training for new pilots and recurrent training for existing pilots. Flight simulators cover simulation in the aircraft, environment, and cueing.

Key Vendors of Civil Aerospace Simulation and Training Market:

CAE

FlightSafety International

L-3 Link Simulation & Training

Jude Medical

Rockwell Collins

Thales

And many more…

Regions of Civil Aerospace Simulation and Training Market:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Civil Aerospace Simulation and Training Market Report provides segmentation by Market Driver (Growth in commercial aircraft deliveries and demand for pilots), Market Challenge (Simulation skills may not suffice in real life crisis) and analysis of the Civil Aerospace Simulation and Training Market Trends are (Monopoly through M&A despite multiple stakeholders)

Key questions answered in Civil Aerospace Simulation and Training Market Report:

What will the Market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key Market trends?

What is driving this Market?

What are the challenges to Market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this Market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

List of Exhibits in Civil Aerospace Simulation and Training Market Report:

Exhibit 01: Key countries in different regions

Exhibit 02: Product offerings

Exhibit 03: Benefits of FFS and FSTD

Exhibit 04: Classification of global civil aerospace simulation and training market

Exhibit 05: Global civil aerospace simulation and training market 2016-2021 ($ billions)

Exhibit 06: Five forces analysis

Exhibit 07: Major granted patents (2012-2016)

Exhibit 08: Market segmentation by aircraft type 2016-2021

Exhibit 09: Global civil aerospace simulation and training market by aircraft type 2016-2021 ($ millions)

Exhibit 10: Global civil aerospace simulation and training market for fixed-wing aircraft 2016-2021 ($ millions)

And continued….