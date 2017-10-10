ChromaDex Introduces Its New CFO Kevin Farr

Publicly traded natural product company ChromaDex declared Kevin Farr as its Chief Financial Officer. The company is an innovator of science-based, proprietary health and wellness consumer products. Kevin Farr will be part of the ChromaDex group from Mattel where he was Executive Vice President and CFO. Kelvin gets broad worldwide experience building notable purchaser brands, such as Hot Wheels, Barbie, American Girl. Kelvin Farr has experience in corporate development as well as investor relations, financial specialist relations, mergers and acquisitions and operational proficiency.

President and Chief Strategy Officer of ChromaDex, Mr. Robert Fried said, “Kevin is a seasoned finance and business leader with more than three decades of experience, including a top leadership position at one of the world’s great consumer goods companies.” Further, Robert added that everyone belonging to the ChromaDex family glad to welcome the new CFO of the company.

Kelvin Farr excited to start his journey with ChromaDex and he said that there are tremendous global growth opportunities for the company as well as will performing new strategy to deliver products to the customers as well as resellers.

The company uses its integral specialty units to find and popularize licensed and exclusive fixing advances that address the dietary supplement as well as nourishment and pharmaceutical markets. The company also focused on the natural product fine chemicals, testing services, product regulatory and safety consulting. Currently, the company investigating the impacts of pterostilbene on humans in associations with the University of Mississippi. The company has authorized licenses from the University of Mississippi and the USDA to monetarily create pterostilbene and offer the compound trademarked as pTeroPure.