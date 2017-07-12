Cetirizine Hydrochloride Market 2017 by Development Status, Technology, Application, Function, Procedure and End User By 2022

Global Cetirizine Hydrochloride Market latest research report provides in-depth analysis of definitions, classifications, applications and Cetirizine Hydrochloride industry chain structure forecast until 2022. The report also consists of development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status of Cetirizine Hydrochloride market.

Cetirizine Hydrochloride Market: Type wise segment: –

Tablet

Capsule

Solution

Cetirizine Hydrochloride Market: Applications wise segment: –

Hospital

Clinic

Drug Store

Cetirizine Hydrochloride (trade names Zirtec, Zyrtec, Reactine) is a second-generation antihistamine used in the treatment of hay fever, allergies, angioedema, and urticaria.[1] It is a major metabolite of hydroxyzine, and a racemic selective H1 receptor antagonist.

Cetirizine Hydrochloride Market Segment by Regions mainly contain United States, Canada and Mexico.

Top Manufacturers of Cetirizine Hydrochloride Market are:

UCB Pharma

Pfizer

Teva

HUAPONT Pharm

Hunan Jiudian Pharm

