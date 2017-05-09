Catalytic Converter Market 2021: Import-Export, Industry Chain Structure and Development Opportunities

Global Catalytic Converter Market report provide emerging opportunities in the market and the future impact of major drivers and challenges and, support decision makers in making cost-effective business decisions. The market report assesses key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Catalytic Converter industry.

Major Key Companies of Catalytic Converter Market are:  Faurecia SA (France),  Tenneco, Inc. (U.S.),  Benteler International AG (Germany),  Magneti Marelli S.p.A (Italy),  Eberspacher Group (Germany),  Futaba Industrial Co., Ltd. (Japan),  Calsonic Kansei Corporation (Japan) ,  Sango Co., Ltd (Japan),  Yutaka Giken Company Limited (Japan),  Bosal International N.V. (Belgium) and Others.

Catalytic Converter Market Split by Type (Three-way Catalytic Converter, Selective Catalytic Reduction, Diesel Oxidation Catalyst, and Lean NOx Trap), Material (Platinum, Palladium, Rhodium. The catalytic converter market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.05%, to reach a market size of USD 55.16 billion by 2021. The implementation of stringent emission norms globally and increasing vehicle production as well as parc are driving the catalytic converter original equipment (OE) market and aftermarket. Alternatively, growing demand for electric vehicles can undermine the demand for catalytic converters.

The Asia-Oceania region leads the catalytic converter market, owing to increasing vehicle production in countries such as China and India. Further, the vehicle production in these countries is projected to grow at >6.0% CAGR during the period of next five years. This has led to the increased demand for catalytic converters in this region. To meet this demand, leading catalytic converter manufacturers such as Faurecia SA (France), Tenneco, Inc. (U.S.), and Eberspacher Group (Germany) have set up their manufacturing plants in the region. Thus, owing to the presence of leading tier-1 manufacturers and OEMs, the Asia-Oceania region is estimated to be the largest catalytic converter market globally. Additionally, the rising demand for gasoline fueled passenger cars is expected to have contributed towards the growth of this market.

Research Coverage:

The report provides a picture of the catalytic converter market across different verticals and regions. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the catalytic converter market, by type, by material type, and aftermarket by region. Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market along with their company profiles, SWOT analysis, recent developments, and key market