Cartridge Valve Market to 2022: New Tech Developments, Advancements, Key Players, Strategies to Boost Industry Growth

Cartridge valve is a control valve which can control stopping and opening of liquid’s circulating line. It generally components of valve core, valve cover, a spring and a sealing ring. According to the installation, it can be divided into two kinds, slip-in cartridge valve and screw-in cartridge valve. These cartridge valves are a compact design that can be used in hydraulic manifold systems for many types of industrial and mobile machinery. These products are ideal for applications which require high flow rates and leak-free control.
Major Key Players Analysed in the Cartridge Valve Market Research Report are:
- HydraForce
- Sun
- Parker
- Bosch-Rexroth
- Eaton
- Bucher
- Comatrol(Danfoss)
- Moog
- Hydac
- Delta
- Walvoil
- Others
For each region, market size and end users are analysed as well as segment markets by types, applications and companies.
- North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
- Latin America, Middle and Africa
By Types, the Cartridge Valve Market can be Split into:
- Screw-in Cartridge Valve
- Slip-in Cartridge Valve
By Applications, the Cartridge Valve Market can be Split into:
- Construction Machinery
- Material Handling Equipment
- Agricultural Machinery
- Others
