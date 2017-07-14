Cartridge Valve Market to 2022: New Tech Developments, Advancements, Key Players, Strategies to Boost Industry Growth

Cartridge Valve Market research report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state also focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Global Cartridge Valve Industry research report also provides granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and geographic regions of the market.

Cartridge valve is a control valve which can control stopping and opening of liquid’s circulating line. It generally components of valve core, valve cover, a spring and a sealing ring. According to the installation, it can be divided into two kinds, slip-in cartridge valve and screw-in cartridge valve. These cartridge valves are a compact design that can be used in hydraulic manifold systems for many types of industrial and mobile machinery. These products are ideal for applications which require high flow rates and leak-free control.

HydraForce

Sun

Parker

Bosch-Rexroth

Eaton

Bucher

Comatrol(Danfoss)

Moog

Hydac

Delta

Walvoil

Others

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

Latin America, Middle and Africa

Screw-in Cartridge Valve

Slip-in Cartridge Valve

Construction Machinery

Material Handling Equipment

Agricultural Machinery

Others

