Capsule Endoscopes Market 2017 Report Presents an Overall Analysis, Development Trends, Driving Forces, Opportunities & Future Potential 2022

The Global Capsule Endoscopes Market to GROW at a CAGR of 10.85% during the period 2017-2021.

Capsule endoscopy is a painless technique to evaluate gastrointestinal disorders such as obscure gastrointestinal bleeding, inflammatory bowel disease, ulcerative colitis, celiac disease, polyposis syndrome, small bowel tumor, and colon cancer. Capsule endoscopy is an eight-hour-long procedure, in which the patient swallows a small pill that has three components: a camera, a transmitter, a battery. This device captures images of the gastrointestinal tract and transfer them to a recording device, which can be downloaded on screen. The physician gives results after examining the images.

Key Vendors of Capsule Endoscopes Market:

Medtronic

Olympus

IntroMedic

Chongqing Jinshan Science & Technology

And many more…

Regions of Capsule Endoscopes Market:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Capsule Endoscopes Market Report provides segmentation by Market Driver (Presence of large patient pool with gastrointestinal disorders), Market Challenge (Presence of alternative endoscopy procedures) and analysis of the Capsule Endoscopes Market Trends are (Growing preference for 3D imaging, Growing preference for dual camera in capsule endoscopy, Emergence of magnetic guided capsule endoscopy, Emergence of nanotechnology platforms)

List of Exhibits in Capsule Endoscopes Market Report:

Exhibit 01: Capsule endoscopy procedure

Exhibit 02: Global capsule endoscopes market 2016-2021 ($ millions)

Exhibit 03: Five forces analysis

Exhibit 04: Global capsule endoscopes market segmentation by procedure

Exhibit 05: Global capsule endoscopes market by procedure 2016 and 2021 (%)

Exhibit 06: Global capsule endoscopes market by procedure 2016

Exhibit 07: Global small bowel capsule endoscopes market 2016-2021 ($ millions)

Exhibit 08: Global colon capsule endoscopes market 2016-2021 ($ millions)

Exhibit 09: Global esophageal capsule endoscopes market 2016-2021 ($ millions)

Exhibit 10: Global capsule endoscopes market by procedure 2016-2021 ($ millions)

