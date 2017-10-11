Borqs’ Qualcomm Platform Based Wearable Devices Make It Easier to Bring Next Generation Products in India

An Android software company Borqs International Holding Corp announced that the scopes of the inventive wearable gadgets composed in view of the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Wear stages help the producer to quicken and also sending of creative IoT answers for Indian buyers.

The smartwatches and IoT modules have undergone LTE testing with operator networks to address the specific needs of manufacturers. The trackers are designed to support emerging LTE IoT technologies and are developed to support some of the latest LTE technologies that are expected to be rolled out over the next year.

The smartwatch designs which is intended to bring new as well as improved wearable encounters to smartwatches, which is describing another benchmark in wearables by supporting smooth plans and long battery life. The designs include 3G and LTE availability, GSM running on Android with a scope of improvements for wearables.

The tracker designs depend on the Snapdragon Wear 1200 platform and this new platform takes benefits of growing LTE IoT innovation in portable systems to enable introduce another age of ultra-low to control. Snapdragon Wear 1200 supplements broadening the demonstrated Snapdragon Wear item family over the keen wearables biological systems.

Borqs reported the accessibility of its 4G IoT modules and improvement sheets in view of Qualcomm Technologies’ stages, for associated arrangements. Borqs Technologies is a worldwide pioneer in software and products for IoT giving customizable, separated and adaptable Android-based shrewd associated gadgets and cloud benefit arrangements. Borqs has accomplished administration and client acknowledgment as a creative end-to-end IoT arrangements supplier utilizing its key chipset accomplice connections and additionally its wide programming and IP portfolio.