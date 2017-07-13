Bolt (fastener) Market: Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Analysis with Forecasts to 2022!!

The Bolt (fastener) Market report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market.

Top Key Players Included:

Fastenal

KAMAX

Acument Global Technologies

Dokka Fasteners

Arconic (Alcoa)

Gem-Year

Infasco

Marmon

Stanley Black & Decker……and Others



The Bolt (fastener) Market has been segmented as below:

By Product Analysis:

Made of Metal

Made of Plastic

By Regional Analysis:

North America

China

Europe

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

By End Users/Applications Analysis:

Automotive

Machinery

Construction

MRO

