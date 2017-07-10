Biofuels Market Analysis by Top Manufacturers, Industry Overview, Size, Share, Trends by Types and Applications to 2022

Biofuels Market analysis is provided for global market including development trends by regions, competitive analysis of biofuels market. Biofuels are non-fossil fuels. They are energy carriers that store the energy derived from organic materials (biomass), including plant materials and animal waste. First-generation biofuels are currently produced from food crops such as sugar cane and rapeseed.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Poet

ADM

Valero

Green Plains

Flint Hills Resources

Abengoa Bioenergy and many others

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Biofuels in Global market, especially in North America, Biofuels Market in Europe and Asia-Pacific, Biofuels Market in Latin America, Biofuels Market in Middle and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

Latin America, Middle and Africa

Market Segment by Type, covers

Bioethanol

Biodiesel

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Industrial fuels

Transportation fuels

Chemical industry

