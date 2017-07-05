Automotive Racing Tire Market 2017: Overview, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Opportunities to 2021

The Global Automotive Racing Tire Market to GROW at a CAGR of 16.18% during the period 2017-2021.

Racing tires form a sub segment of the automotive tire ecosystem. It is categorized into racing tread and racing slick tires. Racing slick tires have a smooth outer surface, while racing tread tires have tread patterns that enable water to escape from beneath the tire and prevent aquaplaning. Racing tread tires dominate the market owing to their performance in wet conditions.

Key Vendors of Automotive Racing Tire Market:

Bridgestone

Pirelli

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Continental

Hankook Tire

Michelin

And many more…

Regions of Automotive Racing Tire Market:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Automotive Racing Tire Market Report provides segmentation by Market Driver (Growing popularity of racing events in developing economies), Market Challenge (Precision in manufacturing of racing tires leading to high complexity) and analysis of the Automotive Racing Tire Market Trends are (Use of bio-oils in racing tire manufacturing process)

Key questions answered in Automotive Racing Tire Market Report:

What will the Market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key Market trends?

What is driving this Market?

What are the challenges to Market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this Market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

List of Exhibits in Automotive Racing Tire Market Report:

Exhibit 01: Categorization of automotive tires market

Exhibit 02: Classification of racing slicks

Exhibit 03: Tire load-speed ratio comparison by application

Exhibit 04: Timeline of international racing events 2010-2015

Exhibit 05: Cost structure of racing tires 2015

Exhibit 06: Value chain analysis of global automotive racing tire market

Exhibit 07: Global automotive racing tire market

Exhibit 08: Racing tire manufacturing process

Exhibit 09: Global automotive racing tire market 2016-2021 (millions of units)

Exhibit 10: GDP per capita 2010-2014 (units in dollar))

And continued….