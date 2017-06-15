Automotive Near Field Communication System Market 2017 Outlook, Growth by Top Company, Region, Application, Driver, Trends & Forecasts by 2021

Global Automotive Near Field Communication System Market Forecast 2017-2021 Research Report was a professional and In-depth research report on Global Automotive Near Field Communication System Market which is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the Automotive Near Field Communication System industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data. The Market Segment by Regions mainly contain Americas, APAC and EMEA etc.

The Major players reported in the Automotive Near Field Communication System market include: Continental, Delphi Automotive, NXP Semiconductors, Valeo, and many Other prominent vendors. Analysts forecast the global Automotive Near Field Communication System market to grow at a CAGR of 70.52% during the period 2017-2021.

NFC technology has been foraying into the automotive industry and registering acceptance to a certain extent for over a couple of years now. As the technology gains maturity with increasing acceptance in some of the vertical markets, such as mobile devices, point of sale (POS) terminals/retail, and gaming, the automotive industry will embrace the technology for several applications in vehicles.

Automotive Near Field Communication System Market: Driving factors: – Growing acceptance of NFC-enabled mobile phones for different applications across industry verticals

Automotive Near Field Communication System Market: Challenges: – Addition of NFC systems increasing the existing cost pressures on OEMs

Automotive Near Field Communication System Market: Trends: – Increasing adoption of automatic vehicle identification systems in transit junctions

The report firstly introduced Automotive Near Field Communication System basic information including Automotive Near Field Communication System Market definition, classification, application and industry chain overview; Automotive Near Field Communication System industry policy and plan, Automotive Near Field Communication System product specification, manufacturing process, cost structure etc. Then we deeply analyzed the world’s main region market conditions that including the product price, profit, capacity, production, capacity utilization, supply, demand and industry growth rate etc.

