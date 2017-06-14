Automotive ECU Consumption Market 2017 Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application to 2021

Automotive ECU Consumption Market Latest Research Report provides in-depth analysis of definitions, classifications, applications and Automotive ECU Consumption Market chain structure forecast until 2022. The Report also consists of development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status of Automotive ECU Consumption Market.

Automotive ECU Consumption Market: Type wise segment: –

Gasoline Automotive ECU

Diesel Automotive ECU

Automotive ECU Consumption Market: Applications wise segment: –

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehiclee

An Automotive engine control unit (ECU) is a type of electronic control unit that controls a series of actuators on an internal combustion engine to ensure optimal engine performance. It does this by reading values from a multitude of sensors within the engine bay, interpreting the data using multidimensional performance maps (called lookup tables), and adjusting the engine actuators accordingly. Before ECUs, air-fuel mixture, ignition timing, and idle speed were mechanically set and dynamically controlled by mechanical and pneumatic means.

Automotive ECU Consumption Market Segment by Regions mainly contain United States, Canada and Mexico.

Top Manufacturers of Automotive ECU Consumption Market are:

Bosch

Continental

Denso

Delphi

TRW

Hyundai AUTRON

Magneti Marelli

And more…

