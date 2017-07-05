Automotive Carbon Composite Driveshaft Market 2017 Research Analysis, Applications, Demands and Growth Forecast Report to 2021

The Global Automotive Carbon Composite Driveshaft Market to GROW at a CAGR of 11.93% during the period 2017-2021.

Carbon composite driveshaft/propeller shaft is a long shaft used to connect the engine transmission to the axle through the differential of the vehicles. The carbon composite driveshaft is used in passenger cars where high performance is the important factor. Hypercars and super sports cars use carbon composite driveshafts. The driveshaft is also available in the aftermarket as a replacement or add-on product.

Key Vendors of Automotive Carbon Composite Driveshaft Market:

American Axle & Manufacturing

Hitachi Automotive Systems

Machine Service

Neapco

And many more…

Regions of Automotive Carbon Composite Driveshaft Market:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Automotive Carbon Composite Driveshaft Market Report provides segmentation by Market Driver (Rising competition among super sports car manufacturers), Market Challenge (High cost of R&D) and analysis of the Automotive Carbon Composite Driveshaft Market Trends are (Growing use of carbon fiber driveshafts in SUV segment, Use of nanotechnology in driveshafts for better performance, Use of advanced production and manufacturing technologies for carbon fiber composites)

