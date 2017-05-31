Automatic Transfer Switches Market Research Report: Gross Margin and Market Share with Forecasts to 2022

Automatic Transfer Switches Market analysis is provided for global market including development trends by regions, competitive analysis of the Automatic Transfer Switches market. Automatic Transfer Switches Industry report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. This report studies the Automatic Transfer Switches market. An automatic transfer switch (ATS) is a device that automatically transfers a power supply from its primary source to a backup source when it senses a failure or outage in the primary source. When a failure occurs in a primary power system, the ATS invokes a standby power source, such as an uninterruptable power supply. An ATS can also start up more long-term backup power systems, such as local diesel generators, to run electric equipment until utility power is restored. This Automatic Transfer Switches market report of 122 Pages speaks about the manufacturing process analysed thoroughly with respect four points Manufacturers, regional analysis, Segment by Type and Segment by Applications and the actual process of whole Automatic Transfer Switches industry.

Market Segment by Manufacturers includes GE, Eaton, Cummins, KOHLER, ABB, Briggs & Stratton, Vertiv, GENERAC, Socomec, Thomson Power Systems, Other. And many more. Market Segment by Type includes Open transition, Closed transition, Static transfer switch (STS), Others. Market Segment by Regions includes North America (USA, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America, Middle East and Africa. Market Segment by Applications includes Industrial, Commercial, Residential.

Scope of the Report: This report focuses on the Automatic Transfer Switches in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.