Automated Guided Vehicle Market 2017 Outlook, Growth by Top Company, Region, Application, Driver, Trends & Forecasts by 2021

The Global AGV Market to GROW at a CAGR of 8.15% during the period 2017-2021.

The Report provides a basic overview of the Automated Guided Vehicle Market including definitions, classifications, applications and market Sales chain structure. The Automated Guided Vehicle Market Report enlists several important factors, starting from the basics to advanced market intelligence which play a crucial part in strategizing.

Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) are used on shop floors for moving heavy materials within the manufacturing unit. These vehicles are controlled by computers and do not require onboard drivers. AGVs have defined paths or areas within which they navigate. Navigation can be established by several means such as inductive wires, surface-mounted magnetic or optical strips, or by inertial or laser navigation guidance.

Automated Guided Vehicle Market Opportunities:

With a purpose of enlightening new entrants about the possibilities in this market, this report investigates new project feasibility. Various details about the manufacturing process such as market drivers, impact of drivers, market challenges and impact of drivers and challenges, market trends, vendor landscape analysis and so on, is discussed in the report.

Key players in Automated Guided Vehicle Market

Vanderlande Industries

SSI Schaefer

Dematic

Daifuku

Other Prominent Vendors

Good Will Instrument

National Instruments

Rigol Technologies

And more…

The Automated Guided Vehicle Market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

In the end, the Report makes some important proposals for a new project of Automated Guided Vehicle Market before evaluating its feasibility. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2017-2021 global Automated Guided Vehicle Market covering all important parameters.

Automated Guided Vehicle Market Driver

Growing automation across product segments

Automated Guided Vehicle Market Challenge

Continuous support and maintenance

Automated Guided Vehicle Market Trends

Cloud robotics and other growing trends in robotic systems

Increase in adoption of automated systems in manufacturing functions

Increased R&D spending and miniaturization of AGV

Key questions answered in this Automated Guided Vehicle Market Report:

What will the Automated Guided Vehicle market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to Market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

