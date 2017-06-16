Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market 2017: Growth by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast Analysis to 2022

Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market Latest Research Report provides in-depth analysis of definitions, classifications, applications and Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market chain structure forecast until 2022. The Report also consists of development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status of Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market.

Top Manufacturers of Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market are:

NEC

Morpho

3M Cogent

Suprema

Dermalog

HID Global

Fujitsu

Crossmatch

And more…

Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) is a method in which fingerprints from individuals are stored as digital images in a database. Each fingerprint has features like arches, loops, and whorls that are unique to an individual. The current version of AFIS has been in use only for a few years and has revolutionized the way matches are made. Automated fingerprint identification systems are primarily used by law enforcement agencies for criminal identification initiatives, the most important of which include identifying a person suspected of committing a crime or linking a suspect to other unsolved crimes.

Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market Segment by Regions mainly contain United States, Canada and Mexico.

Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market: Type wise segment: –

Single Modal AFIS

Multi Modal AFIS

Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market: Applications wise segment: –

Criminal

Civil

