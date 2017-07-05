Artificial Lift Systems Market 2017: Overview, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Opportunities to 2021

The Global Artificial Lift Systems Market to GROW at a CAGR of 8.10% during the period 2017-2021.

Artificial lift is a method used to lower the producing bottom-hole pressure on the formation to obtain a higher production rate from wells. This can be done using positive displacement downhole pumps, such as ESP, RLP, and PCP that lower the flowing pressure at the pump intake. The global artificial lift systems market is segmented based on type, namely ESP, RLP, PCP, and other pump systems.

Key Vendors of Artificial Lift Systems Market:

Baker Hughes

Dover Artificial Lift

Halliburton

Schlumberger

Weatherford

And many more…

Regions of Artificial Lift Systems Market:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Artificial Lift Systems Market Report provides segmentation by Market Driver (Growing demand for oil and natural gas), Market Challenge (High maintenance cost) and analysis of the Artificial Lift Systems Market Trends are (Increasing use of automation and remote technology, increasing subsea operations, Increasing adaptation to non-conventional energy sources in Europe)

